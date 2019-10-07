KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. 38,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,194. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.90.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

