Kevin C. Tang Buys 285,714 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,324. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 535,821 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 171,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

