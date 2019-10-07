Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,391.42

Keywords Studios PLC (LON:KWS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,391.42 and traded as low as $1,144.00. Keywords Studios shares last traded at $1,158.00, with a volume of 234,293 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KWS. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,210 ($15.81) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,548.33 ($20.23).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,391.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,515.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.06 million and a PE ratio of 55.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

