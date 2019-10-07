KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.54, 1,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KONE OYJ/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

