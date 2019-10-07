KUN One Day Trading Volume Tops $677.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One KUN token can currently be purchased for about $4.64 or 0.00058364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $9,277.00 and approximately $677.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.01043216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange.

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

