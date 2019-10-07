Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Lamden has a market cap of $1.51 million and $10,823.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, IDEX and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038541 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 274.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

