Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of FWONK stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.52 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,302,000 after acquiring an additional 55,655 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,882,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP raised its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,868,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

