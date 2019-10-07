Liquidity Network Trading Up 48.6% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $125,093.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 48.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

