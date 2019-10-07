Lisk (LSK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.04 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $110.58 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00011227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Binance and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028765 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011523 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 121.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 135,794,080 coins and its circulating supply is 120,747,648 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinbe, Gate.io, Bitbns, Binance, OKEx, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Coinroom, Bittrex, BitBay, Cryptopia, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Exrates, YoBit, Poloniex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

