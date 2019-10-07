LockTrip Achieves Market Cap of $6.24 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $30,020.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00005251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, Fatbtc and HitBTC. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012825 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002924 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 336.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gatecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

