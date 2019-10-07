Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $608.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, IDAX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.01043216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

