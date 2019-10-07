Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $6.32. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 716,691 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$493.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.88%.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$890,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,822,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$557,175,474.34.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

