Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) Shares Up 2%

Mach7 Technologies Ltd (ASX:M7T) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.77 ($0.55) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), approximately 330,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.74 ($0.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 million and a PE ratio of -14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.69.

About Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T)

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability solutions for healthcare enterprises worldwide. It offers Management Studio that enables healthcare delivery organizations to own, archive, and communicate imaging data from across the enterprise and connect that data with the electronic medical record.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Mach7 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mach7 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.