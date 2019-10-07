Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $69.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 327,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,557. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,277 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,800 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after purchasing an additional 635,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,300,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 418,408 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

