Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Insider Sells $50,050.00 in Stock

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $50,050.00.

Shares of MGTA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,868. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $407.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.13.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGTA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,127,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

