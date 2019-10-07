McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$2.49 ($1.77) and last traded at A$2.48 ($1.76), approximately 211,346 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 145,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.35 ($1.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.45. The stock has a market cap of $264.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. McPherson’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

In other McPherson’s news, insider Laurence (Laurie) McAllister 318,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th.

About McPherson's (ASX:MCP)

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

