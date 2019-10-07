MediBloc Market Cap Hits $20.12 Million (MED)

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One MediBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc has a market capitalization of $20.12 million and $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,238.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.02186774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.02853186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00706165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00691668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00056908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00458944 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012158 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc’s official website is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

