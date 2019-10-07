Medical Developments International (ASX:MVP) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$4.85 ($3.44) and last traded at A$4.85 ($3.44), 32,446 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.99 ($3.54).

The firm has a market cap of $317.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$5.02 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Medical Developments International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Medical Developments International Company Profile (ASX:MVP)

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

