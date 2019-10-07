Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 25,000 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,802,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $58.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.05.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

