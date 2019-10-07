Meyer Handelman Co. Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,104,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Bank of America dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.79. 680,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,609,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

