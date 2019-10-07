Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,684 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 956,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,548,000 after acquiring an additional 121,236 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 721,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,724 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 603,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,037.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,072,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $84.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

WAB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.02. 73,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.95. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

