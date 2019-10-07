MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.66.

Get MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH alerts:

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.