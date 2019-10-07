Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $3,417,780.50 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 28,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total value of $3,417,780.50.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $3,461,500.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $3,242,310.00.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $5.51 on Monday, reaching $136.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.08. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Compass Point began coverage on Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Nomura set a $76.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price target on Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

