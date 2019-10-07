Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 3,207 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,207 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $373,775.85.

Mongodb stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.72. 1,392,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.56. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.57.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

