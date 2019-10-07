Morgan Stanley Increases Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $60.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,713. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,322 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,725,000 after buying an additional 103,619 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,098 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,632,000 after buying an additional 28,990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

