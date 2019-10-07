MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on MSG Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSG Networks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded MSG Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MSGN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 1,624,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.71. MSG Networks has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $168.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.83% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSG Networks will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in MSG Networks by 752.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Networks in the second quarter valued at about $17,063,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 51.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

