Namecoin Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00005581 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittylicious and YoBit. During the last week, Namecoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $1,082.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,267.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.02840226 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00469100 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020345 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, Cryptopia, WEX, Bittylicious, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

