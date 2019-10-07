NANJCOIN (NANJ) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $427,617.00 and approximately $4,358.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NANJCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01026676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

