NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of NanoXplore Inc (CVE:GRA) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41, 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The firm has a market cap of $159.53 million and a P/E ratio of -17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.32.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

In related news, insider Mason Graphite Inc. sold 16,713,664 shares of NanoXplore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$21,727,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,474,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,117,069.70.

NanoXplore Company Profile (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.