National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTIOF. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NTIOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.21. 919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

