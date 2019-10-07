National Investment Services Inc. WI Buys New Position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

National Investment Services Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,725 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI owned about 0.07% of Hanger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hanger by 300.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS HNGR traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. Hanger Inc has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $22.00.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

