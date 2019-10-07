National Investment Services Inc. WI Has $768,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

National Investment Services Inc. WI reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $19,529,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 366,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after buying an additional 69,257 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 33,860 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $477,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,223,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $73,201.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,604,096. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.72. The company had a trading volume of 82,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

