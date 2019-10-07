National Investment Services Inc. WI Sells 1,033 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

National Investment Services Inc. WI lowered its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises approximately 2.3% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 284,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $85.89 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

