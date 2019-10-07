National Investment Services Inc. WI Sells 1,105 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Investment Services Inc. WI decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up approximately 3.3% of National Investment Services Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. National Investment Services Inc. WI’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 54.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $415,742.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,468 shares of company stock worth $1,946,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LH. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.44.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $168.96. The company had a trading volume of 193,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

