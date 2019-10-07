NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.29 Per Share

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.21. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NBLS stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 89.90 ($1.17). 3,794,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.47. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.60 ($1.21).

About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

