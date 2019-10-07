Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Shares Up 8.7%

Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) shares shot up 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.00, 120,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,908% from the average session volume of 5,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on Nephros in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 56.37% and a negative net margin of 49.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Nephros Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

