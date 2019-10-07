Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,958,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.07. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

