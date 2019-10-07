Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.79. 8,958,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $11,561,674.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,372 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

