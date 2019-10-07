Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Insider Buys £150 in Stock

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney acquired 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($196.00).

Charles Sweeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Charles Sweeney bought 25,000 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,566.97).

On Wednesday, August 7th, Charles Sweeney bought 179 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £200.48 ($261.96).

Shares of LON NEXS remained flat at $GBX 124 ($1.62) during midday trading on Monday. 3,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. Nexus Infrastructure PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 216 ($2.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

