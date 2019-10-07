NOIA Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,123.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $79,123.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038574 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.05456141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,460,092 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

