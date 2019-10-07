Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.59

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $11.65. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

