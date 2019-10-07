Northwest Natural (NWN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Northwest Natural (NYSE: NWN):

10/2/2019 – Northwest Natural was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2019 – Northwest Natural was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

9/25/2019 – Northwest Natural was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

9/20/2019 – Northwest Natural had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NWN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.77. 107,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.41%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

In other news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $34,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,459,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

