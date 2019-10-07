Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003598 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $695,725.00 and approximately $702.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035392 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00072277 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001473 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00126165 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 206.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,284.41 or 1.00078935 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.