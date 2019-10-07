NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.24. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 627 shares.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin acquired 23,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $57,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin acquired 8,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,942.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,383.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 48,283 shares of company stock worth $126,300 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NTN Buzztime in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NTN Buzztime in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in NTN Buzztime by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 322,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

