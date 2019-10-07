Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ONB shares. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 393,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

