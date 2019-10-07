Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 46,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $353.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

