ORBCOMM (ORBC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2019 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2019 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/19/2019 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/17/2019 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2019 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/10/2019 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/3/2019 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/27/2019 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/22/2019 – ORBCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

8/21/2019 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2019 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

8/13/2019 – ORBCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

ORBC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. 14,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,747. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.06. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. ORBCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,926.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,641,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 194,201 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,772,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141,626 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

