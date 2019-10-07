Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00004092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $11.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00884503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00032716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00212170 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004210 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.