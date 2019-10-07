Orbs (ORBS) Reaches One Day Volume of $391,419.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. Orbs has a total market cap of $24.23 million and $391,419.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00194091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01029740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090977 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,920,588,509 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

