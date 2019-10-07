Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Receives $6.99 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Sunday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

ORN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 93,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,747. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

